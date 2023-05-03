James Harden Gifts Joel Embiid Rolex After Winning MVP
James Harden Gifts Embiid Rolex ... Congrats, MVP!!!
5/3/2023 1:13 PM PT
Joel Embiid's first Most Valuable Player selection just got a lot sweeter ... 'cause his Sixers teammate, James Harden, gifted him a Rolex in honor of the award!!
The Philadelphia center beat out former MVP winners Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the nod Tuesday night ... and when the man of the hour showed up at the arena to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Beard came bearing gifts.
Embiid was clearly thrilled over the gesture ... thanking Harden and hugging it out in the tunnel after receiving the expensive watch.
your 2022-23 @Kia NBA MVP: @JoelEmbiid 🏆#KiaMVP pic.twitter.com/DNqnd5g9EY— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 2, 2023 @sixers
What's funny -- the timepiece didn't fit the 7'0" giant's hand ... but Uno assured the MVP he'll hook him up with some more links soon.
The watch also has a special message engraved on the back ... which reads "'23 MVP."
Embiid -- who said it is his first Rolex -- couldn't help but show off his gift with reporters earlier Wednesday ... smiling as he put it in front of the cameras.
If Embiid suits up for Philly in a few hours (he's been out with a knee sprain), and the watch gives him a bit more motivation, it could be bad news for the Cs -- 'cause the Sixers are currently leading the series, 1-0.
Embiid won the award after averaging 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game -- well deserved!!