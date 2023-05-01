James Harden Pulls Up To Playoff Game In Furry Outfit, What Met Gala?!

The Met Gala isn't the only spot with questionable fashion statements on Monday .... 'cause James Harden was turning heads with his unique pregame 'fit all the way in Boston.

The Philly star pulled up in the tunnel at the TD Garden for Game 1 of the Sixers-Celtics semifinals matchup in an oversized sweat suit that had some type of blue fur all over it.

The pregame drip looks pretty comfortable, but it didn't stop fans from roasting the 10-time All-Star ... with one of 'em tweeting, "dude looking like he skinned the cookie monster."

Another person added ... "The Celtics are advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals."

But, there are some who actually like the 'fit and believe it means Harden's gonna go off ... 'cause one fan said, "The Cookie Monster is going to cook the Celtics tonight".

Another added ... "garbage fit = 30 piece."

The Sixers will need those points in Game 1 as superstar and MVP candidate Joel Embiid is out with a knee injury.

Even though the 2023 Met Gala is goin' on in NYC at the same time, Harden still found a way to get people talking about his style.