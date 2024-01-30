GloRilla Calls For End of Baby Mamas and Men Who Smoke Hookah

Play video content Instagram / @glorillapimp

GloRilla has a few hot takes that will definitely ruffle some feathers ... especially if you're a guy who enjoys puffing on hookah, or a woman who's raising a kid. She said it, not us!

Big Glo laid out her gripes on Tuesday, claiming every woman she knows who's a "baby mama" is a few sandwiches short of a picnic ... to put it kindly.

She actually called 'em dumb bitches.

The "FNF" creator even went so low as to call those particular chicks the "r-word." Remember, Lizzo recently caught flak for dropping that word in a song, and ended up apologizing and changing the lyric.

Glo identifies as an equal opportunist, so she also has smoke for the males, especially the ones she calls "fake tricks" -- guys who pretend like they have the money to spoil her, but actually have empty pockets.

But, her biggest pet peeve is guys who smoke hookah! Glo even claimed she turned down a guy who caught her eye, after seeing the hookah hose hit his lips.

She might be on her own defending her "baby mama" comments, but 21 Savage is also fully against guys who smoke hookah.

He scolded Kai Cenat last night for partaking in such a "girly" activity.