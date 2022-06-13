Lizzo Changing Controversial Song Lyric in 'Grrrls' After Backlash

Lizzo's changing a controversial lyric in her new song after online backlash ... acknowledging words have power and saying she doesn't want to promote derogatory language.

Here's the deal -- Lizzo dropped her new single, "Grrrls," Friday and caught a ton of flak on social media for including the term "sp*z" in the lyrics.

Lizzo's original opening verse went like this ... "Hold my bag, bitch/ Hold my bag/ Do you see this s***?/ I'm a sp*z/ I'm about to knock somebody out/ Yo, where my best friend?/ She the only one I know to talk me off the deep end."

After getting tons of heat over the weekend, Lizzo announced Monday she'd heard the concerns, listened and made a change.

Lizzo says she's had tons of hurtful words directed at her over the years because she's a self-proclaimed "fat black woman in America" ... and says she understands the power words can carry.

She maintains there was no harmful intention behind the original lyrics and says she's proud to make a change for a new version of her song, which samples "Girls" from the Beastie Boys.