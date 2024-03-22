Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
GloRilla Hesitates on Endorsing President Biden After White House Visit

3/22/2024 10:45 AM PT
STRICTLY ENTERTAINMENT
CNN

GloRilla never thought in a million yurrrs she'd be partying up at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue -- but that was the Memphis rapper's real life as she met President Biden face-to-face!!!

But, on the heels of that White House visit, Glo went on CNN to talk about whether it would impact her vote.

glorilla joe biden and kamala harris

The "F.N.F." rapper told Laura Coates she was basically just at the White House for the vibes. When asked about possibly campaigning, she said ... "That ain't got nothing to do with me."

She punctuated her seriousness about not getting all political by singing along to Jill Scott's good mood anthem, "Golden."

03/18/24
Joe & Glo

Big Glo was amongst the handpicked Gen-Z influencers invited to kick it with Biden and VP Kamala Harris at a Women’s History Month event on Monday -- but her presence at the ballots on Election Day is still up in the air.

Biden's administration is feverishly trying to round up young voters ... their State of the Union watch party on March 7 had swarms of TikTokers and IG stars inside the WH, but TBD if those invites will translate to votes.

3/8/24
CALLING ALL INFLUENCERS
We spoke to finance guru Tiffany Aliche following the event, but she was still unsure if the glitzy galas would drive young voters to the polls.

That doesn't seem to be the case with GloRilla ... she's going on tour with Megan Thee Stallion soon -- and seems mostly focused on her Hot Girl Summer!!!

