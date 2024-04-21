GloRilla Wears 'GloLillard' Jersey After Damian Lillard's Estranged Wife's Diss

GloRilla's not letting Damian Lillard's estranged wife get her down ... turning a roast on its head by embracing a new nickname she gave her.

The rapper posted a video to her IG story showing off her fresh new jersey ... a yellow crop top-esque fit with red lettering on the back reading "GloLillard" with Dame's number "0" below it.

Play video content

It's a pretty friendly shot clap back at Lillard's estranged wife Kay'La who the Milwaukee Bucks star filed for divorce from back in October.

Remember ... after GloRilla's recent arrest for DUI, Kay'La posted Glo's mug shot on IG -- jokingly calling her a sister wife and throwing out "#FreeGloLillard."

Lots of fans took it as a shot a GloRilla ... who's made pretty clear advances toward Lillard recently -- and many wanted to see how Glo would respond.

Seems like it's not bothering Glo all that much though ... instead, she;'s embracing the nickname -- and, maybe she's hoping to manifest a new coupling with her clothes.

Play video content 4/16/24

Besides, Glo's got her own issues ... we broke the story, cops arrested and booked her last week on suspicion of driving under the influence, consuming/possessing an open alcoholic beverage container and a separate traffic charge -- so, she's probably not trying to start any more drama.