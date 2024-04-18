Damian Lillard's Estranged Wife Clowns GloRilla After DUI Arrest

Damian Lillard's estranged wife was apparently not a fan of GloRilla recently shooting her shot at the NBA superstar ... the hooper's ex clowned the Memphis rapper shortly after she was arrested for DUI.

GloRilla was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday for suspicion of driving under the influence, consuming/possessing an open alcoholic beverage container, as well as another traffic charge.

Kay'La -- who was married to Dame from September 2021 until he filed for divorce in October 2023 -- saw the legal trouble as an opportunity to roast the rapper ... this after she said she wanted to be with the Milwaukee Bucks guard.

"Free GloLillard," Kay'La wrote on a photo of Glo's mugshot on Instagram, adding the hashtag, "#sisterwife🤷🏽‍♀️"

Fans instantly caught on to the shade ... and had plenty to say about the cryptic message.

"She mad, hurt, and taking it out on the wrong person," a follower commented.

Others believe Kay'La -- who has three kids with Lillard -- was joking ... with most people feeling she missed the mark.

Another wrote ... "Didn’t he file for a divorce 😩😩 this is cringey af."

Glo, nor Dame, has responded ... not surprising given the hooper has an NBA playoff series coming up.