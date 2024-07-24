Spotify's Songs of Summer List Has No Female Rappers, Joe Budden Called It

Joe Budden's prediction the female rapper boom had peaked is backed by Spotify ... which dropped its 2024 Songs of the Summer picks, and the lady MCs are MIA from the list!

On Wednesday, Spotify championed Adam Port and Stryv's Afrobeats-charged "Move," a pair of Sabrina Carpenter tracks, and naturally Kendrick Lamar's monster hit "Not Like Us" ... but nothing from female rappers, who are supposedly running the rap game.

Ice Spice has been pumping her debut album "Y2K!" ... Cardi B has been teasing her comeback and album, and Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla just came off their nationwide "Hot Girl Summer" tour.

Glo's "TGIF" single even got Rihanna excited to be ousside!!!

None of those "boss moves" were enough to impress the Spotify editors. If you remember, JB argued rap music as a whole was on the decline, and female rappers were on the lower rung of the record company ladder.

Tinashe and Tommy Richman's R&B jams "Nasty" and "Million Dollar Baby" were crowning moments for the artists ... as they told us when we asked about their big breaks this year.

They're not exactly rap tracks but still bops for fans of the sound!!!

