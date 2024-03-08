Bktherula Rips Joe Budden's 'Female Rap Is Over' Rant, Advises He Lower Ego

Play video content TMZ.com

Joe Budden is predicting further doomsday across the hip hop music industry -- especially when it comes to pushing female rappers -- but Bktherula is telling the podcast king to PIPE DOWN and let the ladies flourish!!!

Save for Latto, Flo Milli and a few others, Joe confidently stated the window of opportunities is closing for their competition ... a total insult to BK when we asked her about the topic Thursday at Dash Radio in H'wood.

Bk's been on the scene for a few years, racking up millions of plays for her music. She raps, she sings, she rages -- and completely shut down JB's scorching hot takes ... basically calling his viewpoints on the female artists out-of-touch.

She backed her points by highlighting Billboard's Women In Music awards from this week, which Ice Spice, GloRilla and a studious Saweetie were all a part of, as further proof JB is off the mark.

In the recent JBP episode "Means To An End," JB clarified his hot take by adding more flames to the discussion -- Joe says only the crème de la crème of artists will rise to the top because the music industry has let it be known that all humans are expendable.

There's been a ton of industry layoffs this year -- and it's only March!!!

It's clear Joe set BK off ... she's been on a more spacey vibe leading up to her "LVL5" album dropping next week.