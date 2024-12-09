Jay-Z Attends 'Mufasa' Premiere With Beyonce and Blue Ivy Amid Rape Lawsuit

There was already a "Countdown" to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy's appearance at the "Mufasa" premiere before Jay-Z was hit with a sexual assault allegation ... so, all eyes were on the red carpet to see if the mother-daughter duo actually showed up Monday night. Not only did they show up but Jay-Z accompanied them.

All three family members were in attendance at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where "The Lion King" prequel film had its highly anticipated premiere.

Their appearance spoke volumes in the wake of the troubling allegations against the Carter patriarch.

The premiere was set to be a major milestone for both Bey and her firstborn... having appeared in the upcoming blockbuster together.

The singer reprised her role of Queen Nala from 2019's live-action "Lion King" flick, with Blue making her feature film debut by lending her voice to the character Princess Kiara -- Simba's daughter.

However, a cloud of controversy hung overhead before the big event ... Bey's husband and Blue Ivy's father was sued by an unnamed accuser Sunday, which alleged the rap mogul and Diddy had drugged and raped her when she was 13 at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000.

Jay-Z responded to the allegations with a firm denial, calling the accusations "heinous" and "a blackmail attempt" by attorney Tony Buzbee -- who has filed on behalf of the Jane Doe and other Diddy accusers.