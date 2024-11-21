Tina Knowles Says God Will Prevent Glitches in Beyoncé's Netflix NFL Performance

Play video content TMZ.com

Tina Knowles isn't sweating Beyoncé's upcoming live performance on Netflix, despite the streamer's past glitches ... as she believes there will be a holy presence during the Christmas day production.

We caught up with the Knowles matriarch outside ABC Studios in NYC this week, where we asked for her opinion about Netflix's inaugural streaming of 2 Christmas Day NFL games ... Bey will be the halftime performer at the game in Texas.

Though the big red N caught flak during its recent Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight -- many outages and disruptions were reported -- Tina made it clear she's confident ahead of her daughter's holiday halftime show.

She declared ... "Everything's going to be good. God is going to be there."

The Grammy winner is set to hit the stage at halftime when the Baltimore Ravens play the Houston Texans ... where she'll reportedly perform songs from her latest album, "Cowboy Carter."

Beyoncé's foray into country has sparked debate among fans of the genre ... with some asserting the album isn't a true country album, whereas others have applauded it as one of the best LPs of the year.

It's why many were stunned when Bey received zero nominations at the 2024 CMA Awards ... which aired Wednesday evening and saw big wins for Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson, among others.

The Grammys, however, awarded Beyoncé with lots of love ... issuing the singer 11 nominations ahead of the February award show.

Though, it appears the Knowles family isn't giving award shows too much thought ... Tina refused to comment on either the CMAs or the Grammys when asked by our photog.