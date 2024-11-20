Billy Ray Cyrus Defends Beyoncé Over CMA Awards Nominations Snub

Billy Ray Cyrus is defending Beyoncé over her lack of CMA Awards nominations ... he says she's so accomplished she doesn't need their validation anyway.

Billy Ray says he's surprised Beyoncé got completely overlooked by the Country Music Association judges, saying her "Cowboy Carter" country album was "brilliant" and her "Texas Hold 'Em" single "ruled."

Beyoncé's first country album is getting some love from the Grammys -- she's got 11 Grammy nominations -- and with all the success she's had over the years, Billy Ray says she doesn't need a trophy from the CMAs, or their permission or approval to feel good about her work.

In his Instagram post, Billy emphasized his point with an iconic quote from Muhammad Ali ... "When ya knock 'em out, ya don't need no judge."

The CMAs are tonight, which is why Billy Ray is speaking up.