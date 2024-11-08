Beyoncé Finally Gets Country Love, Breaks Record With 2025 Grammy Noms

Beyoncé's country crossover has really paid off -- she’s finally getting some award season love for "Cowboy Carter" ... 'cause she's infiltrated some major country categories in the 2025 Grammys!

After Queen Bey's massive award season snubs earlier this year, she’s just bagged a whopping 11 Grammy nominations, making her officially the most-nominated artist this year -- and of all time. Among the big nods -- Best Country Performance for "16 Carriages," Song of the Year for "Texas Hold 'Em," ... and, most impressively, Album of the Year.

Beyoncé's "Tyrant" didn't quite make the cut for Best R&B Song this year, marking her only submission that didn't earn a nomination. But with all her others, it’s safe to say it's a pretty spectacular Grammy season for her -- with all the country love a long time coming.

As we know, despite "Cowboy Carter" being a massive commercial success, the awards didn’t quite follow suit -- she got zero love at the CMAs, and even at the People’s Choice Country Awards, where she had a hefty number of noms, she still walked away empty-handed.

But with her country crown finally shining bright at the Grammys, the Beyhive is buzzing as she finally gets the recognition she deserves.