Beyoncé Transforms Into Pamela Anderson in Video, Urges Viewers to Vote

Beyoncé is using a jaw-dropping transformation and a new music video to encourage American fans to get out and vote ... with Pamela Anderson as her ultimate muse.

Check it out ... the singer dropped a new visual for her "Cowboy Carter" anthem "Bodyguard" Monday ... donning a variety of looks made famous by the "Baywatch" actress.

In fact, the chart-topper is labeled "Beywatch" on YouTube ... and features Bey wearing the iconic red swimsuit worn by Pamela in the series.

The singer also rocks a plunging black dress, knee-high boots, and arm-length gloves in another series of shots ... a clear take on Pam's ensemble in "Barb Wire."

Wearing this getup, Beyoncé fires off a prop gun, popping out the word "Vote" on a red flag ... a clear acknowledgment of the video's Election Day message.

Beyoncé kept things sizzling by wearing another one of Pamela's famous outfits -- her 1999 MTV Video Music Awards look ... where she wore a giant pink fuzzy hat, white corset top, and shimmering leggings.

The singer signed off her video with 2 messages ... "Happy Beylloween" -- a callback to last week's holiday, when she dressed as Prince -- and another "Vote" exhortation.

While Beyoncé doesn't name a particular candidate in her new music video, she previously endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic nominee's Houston rally last month.

In her speech to the crowd, Beyoncé declared she wasn't supporting Harris as a celebrity, but as "a mother."

