Beyoncé's Father Says Trump Lied About Crowd Booing at Kamala Harris Rally

Beyoncé is getting backup from her father, Mathew Knowles, after Donald Trump ripped her for not singing at a Kamala Harris rally.

Trump roasted Queen Bey on Wednesday in Green Bay, Wisconsin ... telling his supporters both Beyoncé and Kamala Harris were met with boos at the VP's Houston rally after Bey didn't perform.

Play video content

However, Beyoncé's dad, who was at the Wisconsin event last Friday, begs to differ ... telling TMZ, "I can unequivocally say no one was booing. That's just a lie."

Mathew goes on to say, "Everyone has the right to have their own perspective, but they don't have to right to lie."

Play video content

To Mathew's point -- there were no signs of booing when Bey took the stage. In fact, Kamala supporters went wild while Beyoncé was at the podium.

Play video content 10/26/24

While Beyoncé didn't perform any of her hits at Friday's rally ... she made it clear she was speaking as a mother, not a celebrity. She went on to give an impassioned speech, touching on themes of women's empowerment and hope for the future.

Mathew tells us he felt a lot of joy at the rally, seeing what the future of America could look like given the wide-ranging demographics of the audience.