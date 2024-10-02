Beyoncé Submitted for Grammys Country Category: Reports

Beyoncé’s "Cowboy Carter" album may not have wrangled much award season glory yet, but she could be gearing up for a Grammy showdown -- rumor has it the album's been submitted for a major category at next year’s ceremony.

The Recording Academy's screening committee met last week to decide which albums and songs will compete at the February 2nd awards at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena -- and Beyoncé's country album emerged as a favorite ... and is set to appear on the ballots for the Best Country Album category, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

They also reportedly crowned Sabrina Carpenter as the frontrunner for Best New Artist, ready to saddle up against other possible contenders like Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, and Megan Moroney.

But, as for Queen Bey -- her reported submission for Best Country Album comes a whopping 7 years after her country crossover hit "Daddy Lessons" from 2016’s "Lemonade" got the cold shoulder from the Recording Academy.

But, this time around, B’s country album is one of the biggest of the year, so she’s got a much better shot at getting recognized -- though let’s not forget the massive uproar when she snagged zero nominations at the recent CMA Awards, and then went zero for 17 at the People's Choice Country Music Awards last week.