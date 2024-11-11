Beyoncé's Career to Be Studied in New Yale University Course

Beyoncé will have Ivy League students saying her name next semester ... the chart topper's history-making career will be studied at Yale University in 2025.

Daphne Brooks, a professor of African American Studies, American Studies, Women’s, Gender, and Music at the famed university, will be teaching a class inspired by the evolution of Beyoncé's career ... including her sound, fashion, and use of visual media.

The class, titled "Beyoncé Makes History: Black Radical Tradition History, Culture, Theory & Politics through Music," will be offered next semester ... and will trace "the relationship between Beyoncé’s artistic genius and Black intellectual practice."

Per Professor Brooks, who spoke with the Yale Daily News ahead of the course's offering, the singer's career trajectory is "just so ripe at this moment in time."

She added ... "The number of breakthroughs and innovations she’s executed and the way she’s interwoven history and politics and really granular engagements with Black cultural life into her performance aesthetics and her utilization of her voice as a portal to think about history and politics -- there’s just no one like her."

The announcement came as Bey made history with her latest slew of Grammy nominations ... surpassing hubby Jay-Z as the most nominated artist at the awards show.

Yale isn't the first school to offer a course in the singer ... with Arizona State, the University of Texas at San Antonio, the University of Michigan, among others all offering classes about Bey in the last decade.

Fellow Grammy winner Taylor Swift has received a similar treatment ... the pop star's lyrics were studied in a Harvard English class earlier this year. And Georgia State is holding a course on the business and legal life of Issa Rae this fall.