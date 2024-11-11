Issa Rae Plugs Course About Her Business & Legal Life at Georgia State University

Play video content TMZ.com

Issa Rae’s getting her fandom to hit the books -- especially since Georgia State University College of Law is now offering a whole course breaking down the business and legal side of her life.

The actress gave TMZ the scoop on "The Legal Life of Issa Rae" course, a deep dive into the behind-the-scenes magic that’s fueled her entertainment success -- and she tells us if you're curious about any part of the biz, that’s the class to sign up for.

The course also breaks down Issa’s real-world contracts, giving students a chance to study how those deals go down and what an entertainment lawyer really does -- all thanks to the institution's law professor Moraima "Mo" Ivory, who created the course.

Professor Ivory has offered "Legal Life Of ..." classes since 2019, featuring the subjects of Ludacris and Steve Harvey, among others.

As for Issa stepping into the professor role herself, she’s not feeling it -- her mom’s the teacher in the family, so that’s her turf!