Issa Rae Swears Off Working With Amanda Seales After 'Club Shay Shay' Interview

Don't expect to see Amanda Seales at any "Insecure" reunions or shindigs down the line ... Issa Rae says her working relationship with the actress she handpicked for her breakout series is done, finito, FINISHED!!!

"The Breakfast Club" played audio of Issa washing her hands of Amanda on Tuesday, taken from Issa's Viarae wine event in Brooklyn last night.

Issa was asked who she would never work with again -- an obvious alley-oop to address the longstanding rumors she and Amanda were enemies on the set of the acclaimed HBO series.

Without hesitation, Issa quipped, "The person I would not work with again ... anyone who goes on a podcast and talks s*** about me!!!" -- rousing the audience because they knew who she was referring to.

Amanda was part of "Club Shay Shay"'s viral ascension earlier this year ... she vented to Shannon Sharpe how she was done protecting Issa because she felt Issa didn't have Black women's best interests in mind, heart, body or soul.

Issa and Amanda's relationship has been spiraling ever since Issa's publicist Vanessa Anderson infamously had Amanda removed from a Black Hollywood Emmys afterparty in 2019 -- and the union seems to have finally flatlined.