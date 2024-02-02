Issa Rae Blasts Hollywood Execs For Copping Out Of Diversity Promise

Issa Rae has a bone to pick with Hollywood execs ... accusing them of copping out of their promises to increase diversity onscreen ... and continuing to live in the Stone Age.

The "Insecure" creator/actress lays out her thoughts about the current state of the entertainment industry to TIME ... saying she hasn't seen Hollywood so scared, clueless and at the mercy of Wall Street, and stating there are no more smart execs around anymore.

Issa's firm on her stance ... saying that many have aged out, holding onto their position with iron-clad claws and refusing to let young blood in to get that much-needed representation on the big screen. In other words, a bunch of old heads are still calling the shots -- and Issa seems to think they're screwing the pooch 'cause they're out of touch.

A main point she's trying to make is that conglomerate leaders should stay in their lane, focusing on the business side of things rather than making big creative decisions they know nothing about.

One such example -- Issa says these execs haven't caught onto the fact that social media has changed the way we consume entertainment ... saying the only people taking risks are on platforms like TikTok, adding, "That's what's getting the eyeballs of the youth. So you're killing your own industry."

Though, the "Barbie" star ain't blind to the harsh realities of keeping up with the evolving industry herself ... she's had her reality series, "Sweet Life: Los Angeles," canceled, and she also had to lay off 8 staff members amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year.

But, she's staying true to her brand identity and will continue fighting to have diverse stories told on the big screen.

