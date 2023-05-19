Issa Rae Excited for 'Spider-Man' Debut, Been Reading Comics Since 3rd Grade

Play video content TMZ.com

Issa Rae is over the moon she's making her big Marvel debut in the world of animation ... because she tells us she's been a big comic book head since she was a lil' kid!

We got Issa Thursday at LAX, and we talked about her getting her spidey senses flowing for the upcoming flick "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" -- something she's stoked about for a couple of reasons.

Super moms doing superhero things. 💗 Happy Mother’s Day!



Meet Jessica Drew in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, exclusively in movie theaters June 2! Get tickets now: https://t.co/JN8ktusVUB pic.twitter.com/LCi56lZu1C — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) May 14, 2023 @SpiderVerse

For those unaware, Issa's playing Jessica Drew -- another variant of Spider-Woman ... and even though a majority of the film's plot is kept under wraps, one thing about her character is certain -- she's fighting crime with a bun in the oven!

Issa's all about representation, but she has word of warning for any pregnant ladies out there ... don't be fightin'! Regardless, she's all for the bigger message -- that women's lives don't need to be put on hold just because they're having a baby.