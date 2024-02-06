Mona Scott-Young Supports Issa Rae Going Indie, Sign 'O Times For Black TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Issa Rae's jump into independent filmmaking is something more Black creators might have to explore ... according to Mona Scott-Young, who says it's all about maximizing your value!!!

We spoke to the "Love & Hip Hop" architect as she was shimmering outside of Clive Davis' pre-Grammy party, and she was confident Issa would continue to be a powerhouse in Hollywood, one way or another.

Issa recently predicted a doomsday for future Black programming on major TV networks after her HBO series "Rap Sh!t" got canceled ... publicly accusing studios for making Black shows less of a priority.

I sense a new Issa Rae era coming:



“You’re seeing so many Black shows get cancelled … You’re seeing very clearly now that our stories are less of a priority … It’s made me take more steps to try to be independent down the line if I have to.”https://t.co/8OHC2r8rHK pic.twitter.com/LGs7VUqbcv — IAMNJERA (@IAMNJERA) January 29, 2024 @IAMNJERA

Several shows geared towards Black audiences -- "Southside," "A Black Lady Sketch Show," "The Game" reboot, and Issa's other HBO series, "Sweet Life: Los Angeles" all recently got the axe ... so, it feels like a shift is real.

Mona has operated several variations of 'L&HH' with VH1 for over a decade, so her experience with big wig execs isn't necessarily the same -- but she says if Issa needs to go indie to get the job done, then so be it!!!

When we asked Vivica A. Fox about this very subject, the actress could only speak positively of her travels through Tinseltown, so there are plenty of different perspectives hovering around the testy topic.