Issa Rae Says Nicki Minaj Defines Her Barbie Association

Nicki Minaj channeling a Barbie doll throughout her career worked to perfection, so thinks Issa Rae, who says she always associates the doll with the megastar rapper.

Issa plays President Barbie in the upcoming "Barbie" movie, and she and the rest of the cast did a full spread for TIME mag where she revealed, "My Barbie association is Nicki Minaj ... so it’s dope that she is a part of this movie in some way."

Nicki scored the lead-off single for the film with the track "Barbie World," a collaboration between her and Ice Spice where they pulled out all the stops for the colorful visual.

The song has been lighting up the iTunes chart in typical Nicki fashion ... but one person who may not feel the collab is so "dope" is Jason Martin.

Jason Martin Speaking On How Nicki Minaj Allegedly Stole The “Barbie World” Idea From Him And Took Saweetie Off The Song For Ice Spice. #Barbie pic.twitter.com/oUUrWDqtJP — Fck_Yaya🎧✍️🏾 (@FckYaya) June 19, 2023 @FckYaya