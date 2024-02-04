Clive Hosts Star-Studded Pre-Grammys Party With Meg, Mariah and Meryl

Clive Davis is reliable for sure ... it's Grammy night Sunday, and he threw his annual Pre-Grammy gala as promised Saturday night, and the stars showed up.

Megan Thee Stallion, Janelle Monáe, Paris Hilton, and Lana Del Rey were there for starters. Serena Williams, Ice Spice, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Julia Garner and Green Day were all present. But wait, there's more ... Jay-Z, Beyonce, Scottie Pippen, Martina Navratilova, and Nancy Pelosi all made their entrances.

It's been an annual tradition since 1976, and it's been one big celebration ... except in 2012, when hours before the event, Whitney Houston died at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

BTW ... we're not finished with the guest list ... Mariah Carey, Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, Andra Day, Keke Palmer, Kylie Minogue, Avril Lavigne, Shania Twain, Bebe Rexha, Ice Spice, Ellie Goulding, Lana Del Rey, Victoria Monét, Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, Coco Jones, Mariah Carey, Katharine McPhee, David Foster, Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco, Machine Gun Kelly, Gladys Knight, Diplo, Lenny Kravitz, Tim Malone, Don Lemon, Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, Jessica Betts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Mark Ronson, Babyface, Troy Sivan, Maluma and Meryl Streep.