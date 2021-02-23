Music Mogul Clive Davis Diagnosed with Bell's Palsy

Clive Davis -- the music mogul who molded the careers of Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Kelly Clarkson and many others -- has been diagnosed with Bell's Palsy ... TMZ has confirmed.

According to his rep ... Clive is currently being treated with antibiotics and steroids but he is expected to make a full recovery within the next 6 weeks. Bell's palsy, which is muscle weakness that causes part of the face to droop, has so far not affected Clive's speech.

Clive, who is famous for his Grammy parties, had originally planned a pre-Grammy gala party over Zoom slated for next month ... but those plans will now move to later this spring, according to ShowBiz 411, which first reported the news about Clive's diagnosis.

For the young kids out there ... Clive Davis is a HUGE deal in the biz. On top of discovering Whitney, he also founded Bad Boy Records with Sean Combs.