Vanessa Bryant Rips Meek Mill Over Kobe Lyric, 'Extremely Insensitive, Disrespectful'

Vanessa Bryant is NOT HAPPY with Meek Mill over a lyric referencing Kobe's helicopter crash ... calling it straight-up "disrespectful."

The Philadelphia rapper has been under serious fire over the past week for one particular lyric in his new collab with Lil Baby which says:

"This b**ch I'm f**kin' always tell me that she love me, but she ain't ever showed me // Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe."

The clip ultimately got to Vanessa Bryant who sounded off on Meek -- and explained why she's so offended.

"Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period," Vanessa posted on IG ... "I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this."

Bryant continued, "If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."

WNBA star Candace Parker -- who's extremely close with the Bryant family -- immediately posted a statement supporting Vanessa.

"I'm sorry YOU and your GIRLS have to continually deal; with S**T like this," Parker said ... "It's not fair and it's not right."

"We love you and I am continually in awe in your ability to take the high [road]."

Vanessa lost her husband and her daughter, Gianna, in the Jan. 26, 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA. Seven other people also perished in the crash, all of whom had a close connection to the Bryant family.

