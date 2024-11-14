JoJo Siwa Resurfaces in L.A. After Controversial Beyoncé Comment

Play video content BACKGRID

JoJo Siwa is ready to face the world again after a controversial fall ... stepping out in Los Angeles for the first time in over a month for a few caffeine-fueled errands.

Check it out ... the "Dance Moms" alum is back to business after upsetting some Beyoncé fans who thought she mocked the singer at the Industry Dance Awards in October. Seemingly shaking off the backlash, JoJo hits up a local coffee shop in L.A., where she gets a little work done on her computer -- even making time for a sweet selfie with a fan.

JoJo seems pretty energized to get back out in the public eye ... and the massive coffee in her hand may have something to do with the pep in her step.

The TikTok star is pretty dedicated to her cup of joe, too ... declining to ditch the iced beverage even when she pops onto her bike for a ride around L.A.

JoJo is definitely not laying low anymore -- she was also spotted grabbing a bite to eat with friends in West Hollywood.

Outside her Beyoncé remark -- she jokingly thanked the singer out of fear of her loyal fans -- JoJo shocked fans when she sported a blinged-out bulge for her Ladygunn magazine cover shoot in September.

While some applauded JS for the bold cover, others declared the image made them "uncomfortable" ... and encouraged her to wipe the photoshoot from the internet.