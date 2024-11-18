Beyonce Set to Perform at NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show in Houston

Beyonce is delivering a gift to her gazillion fans during the holiday season ... the singer is set to perform during the halftime show of an NFL game on the Christmas Day.

On Sunday night, Netflix and Queen Bey announced she will be the star attraction at halftime as the Houston Texans go head-to-head with the Baltimore Ravens.

A promo video shows Bey decked out in a sexy red-white and blue outfit, while standing on the hood of a car.

This marks the first time Netflix will air an NFL game and what's even more special for Bey is the game will be held at NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston, TX.

According to Netflix ... Bey will hit the stage playing songs from her latest record, "Cowboy Carter," and she'll be joined by yet unnamed special guests who contributed to her Grammy nominated album.

Some of the contributors featured on "Cowboy Carter" include Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and Shaboozey.