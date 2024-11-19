Tina Knowles Shuts Down Rumor Beyoncé Was Paid for Kamala Harris Rally

Tina Knowles is coming out swinging in defense of her daughter Beyoncé ... who has been inaccurately accused of being paid millions to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Knowles matriarch shut down the rumor as a bunch of hogwash with a pointed Instagram post Saturday, where she made it clear the singer attended the VP's Houston rally on her own accord.

She wrote ... "So this has been flagged on Instagram as fake news and taken down. It’s called False Information."

As Tina continued, she called out other platforms for having a "lack of integrity" for continuing "the lie" that the Grammy winner was paid $10 million for the appearance.

She added ... "When In Fact: Beyonce did not receive a penny for speaking at a Presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harrris’s [sic] Rally in Houston. In fact she actually paid for her own flights for her and her team, and total Glam."

Play video content 10/26/24

Tina then slammed the rumor as an attack on both Beyoncé's and Harris' names.

John Legend -- who also campaigned on behalf of the VP before her election loss to Donald Trump -- applauded Tina for her remark and confirmed that all artists "performed/appeared for free because we care about our nation’s future."

Oprah Winfrey faced a similar accusation after Harris lost the election -- despite her massive amount of A-list endorsements.

As TMZ previously reported ... Oprah said she "was paid nothing" to host Harris' "United for America" town hall after it was alleged her company received $1 million for the gig.