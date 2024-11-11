Oprah Winfrey Denies Being Paid $1 Million to Campaign for Kamala Harris

Play video content BACKGRID

Oprah Winfrey is shutting down claims she was paid $1 million to host a town hall on behalf of Kamala Harris' presidential campaign ... with the talk show legend declaring it's all BS.

While Oprah wasn't too keen to talk about the election results, which saw Donald Trump emerge as the President-elect ... she did make it clear she didn't accept a dime to hit the campaign trail on behalf of the Vice President.

When asked about the alleged $1M payday, OW said the reports were "not true" ... adding she "was paid nothing -- ever."

Oprah's statement comes after a report in the Washington Examiner claimed the TV personality's company, Harpo Productions, walked away with a hefty chunk of change to host a celebrity town hall on behalf of the Democratic nominee in September.

Yet, Oprah has always been a vocal supporter of the Democratic Party ... having campaigned for Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama in the past. She also endorsed Hillary Clinton when she ran for president in 2016.

Oprah didn't just host the town hall, either ... appearing as one of the keynote speakers at Harris' rally in Philadelphia. However, Oprah's presence -- as well as Lady Gaga's -- wasn't enough to turn the vital swing state blue.