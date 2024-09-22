Donald Trump Blasts Oprah Over Kamala Harris Interview

Donald Trump says Oprah's not the same woman who interviewed him years ago ... saying her interview with Kamala Harris only proved how unfit his opponent was for the presidency.

The 45th POTUS posted his thoughts to Truth Social late Saturday night ... saying he remembers being invited to appear on one of the last episodes of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" way back in 2011 with his family.

However, the Oprah interviewing Harris this past week isn't the same woman he claims ... because the person who's show he appeared on years ago wouldn't stand for the country's immigration issues.

Play video content 2011 OWN

He spends the rest of his post slamming Kamala Harris ... saying she's mentally unfit for the presidency and couldn't answer basic questions about the economy or other major issues.

DJT says Oprah looked like she wanted to to crawl under the table during the interview ... implying even she doesn't believe in the Democrats' nominee.

Play video content

Oprah's interview with Kamala -- with support from numerous other celebs like Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Stiller -- featured a ton of memorable moments ... including one where the Veep says she's shooting anyone who breaks into her home.

The interview -- like most things in the lead-up to the election -- is polarizing people along party lines. Dems love it, Republicans hate it ... and, it's unlikely to really move the needle in the polls.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Worth noting ... DJT used to be a regular guest on Oprah's show -- and, even told Larry King he'd consider Oprah as his VP candidate if he ever ran for office back in '99.