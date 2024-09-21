Hayley Williams Tells People to Vote If They Don't Want Trump 'Dictatorship'

Hayley Williams' is trashing a second Donald Trump term ... saying people need to vote if they don't want to end up in a dictatorship run by the 45th POTUS.

The Paramore singer-songwriter fired off at the Republican candidate for president at Las Vegas’ iHeartRadio Music Festival Friday night ... dropping to the ground and speaking right into the camera for those in the venue and for everyone streaming the show.

Paramore’s Hayley Williams suffers from severe Trump derangement syndrome. Here she is, repeating ad nauseam all the Democrat talking points about him. She got the script. Literal NPC. pic.twitter.com/Ta8k1K6FI4 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 21, 2024 @stillgray

She first mentions Project 2025 -- the presidential transition plan for Donald Trump created by the Heritage Foundation -- saying it's DJT's playbook for "controlling and pubishing women, poor people, people of color and the LGBTQ+ community."

HW calls on all Americans to rally together to take down Trump ... adding people need to go out and vote if they don't want their country turned into a dictatorship.

Williams gets right back to singing after that ... but, she's thoroughly polarized fans online -- with reactions differing along party lines. Dems are commending her for calling out Trump while Repulicans are claiming she's just mindlessly parroting left-wing talking points.

Worth noting ... Trump has repeatedly said he has nothing to do with Project 2025 -- though there are several links between his campaign and the Heritage Foundation which are giving voters pause.

Of course, Hayley may have a personal reason for not liking Trump much, too ... 'cause he recently slammed her friend Taylor Swift, who she toured with in Europe over the summer.

Trump blasted T-Swift after she endorsed Kamala Harris earlier this month ... saying he straight up hates her on Truth Social.

