Paramore Dedicates Song to Robert Pattinson, Cracks Twilight Joke at Taylor Swift Show

Paramore This One's For You, Mr. Waterhouse ... Robert Pattinson Has the Skin of A Killer!!!

Taylor Swift's concert is a family affair ... 'cause apparently her opener Suki Waterhouse's baby daddy Robert Pattinson's in the crowd -- and Paramore made a Twilight reference to highlight him!

The rock band took the stage at Wembley Stadium in London not long ago ... and, before their song "Decode" they shouted out the actor, dedicating the track to him.

Check out the video ... Hayley Williams calls him "Mr. Waterhouse" -- a cheeky nickname for the star -- before adding he has a killer's skin, a oft-quoted line from "Twilight."

While they didn't show RP on the big screen, we know why he's there ... to support Waterhouse, who opened the show -- driving 90k fans wild at England's largest venue.

People online are going crazy over her performance BTW ... highlighting just how far she's come over the last decade, from very intimate venues to sold-out stadiums.

041324_suki_waterhouse_kal
So Many Wonderful Women
She and Robert were first linked back in 2018 ... and, they welcomed their first child earlier this year -- revealing at Coachella they had a girl.

The relatively private couple haven't talked much more about their kiddo ... but, clearly they're still together  -- and, SW's musical pals are supportive.

It's Taylor's third of five nights at Wembley ... and, it's been a crazy set of shows with everyone from Malala to Sharon Osbourne showing up for the pop star.

The show's in full swing right now ... and, thank goodness it's night or the sun would turn Robert into a disco ball!

