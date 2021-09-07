Hayley Williams Lists Nashville Home Where She Recorded Solo Album

PARAMORE'S HAYLEY WILLIAMS Buy My Nashville Home ... Doubled As My Studio!!!

9/7/2021 12:50 AM PT
Hayley Williams Lists Nashville Home
Launch Gallery
The Nash Pad Launch Gallery
David Marrow Virtual Media Tours

Paramore's lead vocalist Hayley Williams just put one of her Nashville homes on the market ... and it's the place where she recorded her second solo album.

The singer listed the 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom pad for a cool $1 million ... and the place is 2,137 square feet and recently renovated.

As you can see in the gallery, the place has a quirky master bedroom and bath on the upstairs level, wood floors throughout, carefully manicured lawns, patios, a fire pit and a green front door that really sticks out.

Hayley's Cape Cod-style home is in a booming area of Hillsboro Village, in walking distance to tons of shops, grocery stores and restaurants.

The home served as a creative inspiration for Hayley ... she recorded her second solo record, "Flowers for Vases / Descansos," at the property. The album came out in February, and now it looks like she's ready to move on.

Donna Brevard of Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty has the listing.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later