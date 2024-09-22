Janet Jackson Says Kamala Harris Comments Were 'Based on Misinformation,' Apologizes

Janet Jackson's walking back previous comments she made about Kamala Harris ... admitting the VP is actually Black -- and, her remarks were "based on misinformation."

Mo Elmasri -- Janet Jackson's longtime manager -- clarified Jackson's claim that Harris' father was actually a white man ... making a statement to Buzzfeed that Janet repeated false claims she'd heard somewhere.

Elmarsi adds Janet deeply respects Harris' accomplishments as a Black and Indian woman -- making it clear JJ's acknowledging she's both -- and saying Janet understands the importance of accurate representation of facts in public discourse.

ICYMI ... during an interview with The Guardian published Friday, Janet told the interviewer she heard Kamala wasn't actually Black -- insisting she "was told that they discovered her father was white."

While Harris' mother is Indian, her dad is prominent Jamaican-American economist Donald Harris ... hence the reason she identifies as Black.

Of course, rumors and comments about her race really kicked off at the end of July when her presidential opponent, Donald Trump, claimed she turned Black for political gain ... sparking a national conversation about race.

Other celebs -- like Lil Pump -- have parroted the claim in the weeks since Trump originally made the claims.

Anyhoo ... Janet's coming clean -- admitting she might not have had all the facts.

