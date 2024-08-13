Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Janet Jackson Reveals Cousins Include Stevie Wonder, Tracy Chapman & Samuel L. Jackson

Janet Jackson My family Tree Has Lots of Celeb Branches!!! Stevie, Tracy, Samuel L., Not to Mention My Brothers!!!

081324_janet_jackson_kal
ALL IN THE FAMILY
BBC Radio 2 Breakfast

Janet Jackson has a rich family history, and turns out it's a lot richer than we thought!

Turns out Janet's family tree is as impressive as any redwood in Yellowstone. Her cousins include Stevie Wonder, Tracy Chapman and Samuel L. Jackson!

janet and stevie wonder full name swipe
Getty

She dropped the news on Scott Mills' BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

To be specific, Stevie's a third cousin once removed from Janet's mom Katherine's side of the fam.

janet and samuel l jackson sub
Instagram/@janetjackson

Janet's relationship with Tracy and Samuel L. is murkier.

As for Janet and Stevie, they have a long history. Both the Jacksons and Stevie were signed to Motown. In 2008, Janet present Stevie with a Hall of Fame Award.

Janet Jackson Performance Photos!
Launch Gallery
janet jackson performance pics Launch Gallery
Getty

Janet's in London for her "Together Again" tour, and she told Scott how she's honoring her brother, Michael, during her show. She said, "I love that song and I guess its just a homage to my brother and us working together and those memories and people go crazy when he appears [on the concert screen] they just love it so it's nice."

The Jackson history is rich, for sure.

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later