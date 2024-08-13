Janet Jackson Reveals Cousins Include Stevie Wonder, Tracy Chapman & Samuel L. Jackson

Play video content BBC Radio 2 Breakfast

Janet Jackson has a rich family history, and turns out it's a lot richer than we thought!

Turns out Janet's family tree is as impressive as any redwood in Yellowstone. Her cousins include Stevie Wonder, Tracy Chapman and Samuel L. Jackson!

She dropped the news on Scott Mills' BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

To be specific, Stevie's a third cousin once removed from Janet's mom Katherine's side of the fam.

Janet's relationship with Tracy and Samuel L. is murkier.

As for Janet and Stevie, they have a long history. Both the Jacksons and Stevie were signed to Motown. In 2008, Janet present Stevie with a Hall of Fame Award.

Janet's in London for her "Together Again" tour, and she told Scott how she's honoring her brother, Michael, during her show. She said, "I love that song and I guess its just a homage to my brother and us working together and those memories and people go crazy when he appears [on the concert screen] they just love it so it's nice."