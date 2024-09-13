Janet Jackson Reflects On Pants Splitting Up Booty Crack In Front Of Queen

Janet Jackson's Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction is not her only major fashion faux pas -- she's revealing she once split her pants in front of Queen Elizabeth!

The icon spilled the royal tea to British Vogue ... relaying how when she was performing "Rhythm Nation" for Queen Elizabeth back in the '90s -- her pants ripped right down the back crack when she squatted doing a dance move.

Janet confessed she couldn't quite believe her pants had split, but the rush of air in the rear was a pretty clear sign something had gone seriously awry.

She managed to keep the mishap under wraps by limiting her choreography to front-facing only ... making sure the Queen never got an unexpected peek backstage.

Of course, none of Janet's fashion blunders will ever beat the 2004 Super Bowl halftime fiasco ... where Justin Timberlake’s overzealous dance move put her right boob center stage!