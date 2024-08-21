Janet Jackson's Las Vegas Residency Kicks Off New Year's Week

It's All For You In Las Vegas!

Janet Jackson is officially back to wow fans in Las Vegas ... and now we know exactly when the superstar will return to Sin City for a new residency.

As we previously reported ... JJ was in the final stages of signing a residency deal with Resorts World ... and the plan was for the show to kick off in December.

Now we know the deal is solid ... with Janet sharing via social media the residency will kick off New Year's week -- specifically Dec. 30 ... with tickets going on sale Aug. 28.

We heard Janet’s residency at the Resorts World Theatre will be a relatively short stint ... all this happening on the heels of JJ being offered a residency in London, but she passed ... 'cause the Vegas deal was more lucrative!

TMZ broke the story ... Celine Dion's also about to finalize her residency deal at the same Vegas venue, likely kicking off in late 2024 or early 2025.