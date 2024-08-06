Janet Jackson Finalizing Deal With Resorts World For Las Vegas Residency

Here's What I've Done for You Lately ...

Janet Jackson fans, get ready ... 'cause she’s gearing up for a Las Vegas return with a new residency, TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us ... Janet’s in the final stages of signing a residency deal with Resorts World. We're told the plan is for the show to kick off in December. Our sources say she's also set to ring in the New Year with a special NYE performance at the famous venue.

We’re hearing Janet’s residency at the Resorts World Theatre will be a relatively short stint ... but the final details and dates are still being hammered out.

Our sources say Janet was recently offered a residency in London and passed on the offer because the Vegas deal was more lucrative.

TMZ broke the story ... Celine Dion's also about to finalize her residency deal at the same venue, likely kicking off in late 2024 or early 2025. Sources tell us there's no new update on her deal, so it’ll be interesting to see how everything shakes out with both residencies.

But, it shouldn't be too much of an issue as Vegas theaters usually like to have a few residencies running simultaneously. Katy Perry’s just wrapped up, and Carrie Underwood's on her way out ... after she performs her final 6 shows in 2025.

Janet previously had a Vegas residency, "Metamorphosis," at Park MGM in 2019 ... and looks like she’s ready to take "Control" of Vegas a second time around!