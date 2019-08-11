Janet Jackson Surprises No. 1 Dad Fan at Vegas Residency Show

Getty

Janet Jackson left what may be her number 1 one fan SHOOK after he achieved viral fame with an epic reaction video to snagging tickets to her show. Yup, she took notice.

Entrepreneur KB Strawder Jr. documented the sweet interaction from start to finish, which ended on a high note Sunday when his father got to meet the one and only Janet backstage after one of her Metamorphosis concerts this weekend at the Park MGM hotel and casino.

It was the perfect time to catch her too -- Janet's residency ends on August 17, and she's only doing 3 more shows between now and then.

Remember my dads reaction on Father’s Day to him finding out he was going to see @JanetJackson show in Las Vegas?....well we went to the show and there was one more surprise. pic.twitter.com/NjMAQOMWkN — KB Strawder Jr. (@Real_KB) August 11, 2019 @Real_KB

In the clip, you see KB's dad talking to what looks like the media, and then Janet sneaks up behind him. As he shares some kind words about her and highlights his favorite parts of the show, Janet wraps her around him ... saying she's glad he enjoyed it.

Safe to say ... this guy's soul might've jumped out of his body for a second based on his reaction here. They go in for a hug afterward, and talk for a bit longer too.

Watch my dad’s reaction to him finding out that my brother and I are taking him to Las Vegas to see @janetjackson 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j34AYEp0cT — KB Strawder Jr. (@Real_KB) June 16, 2019 @Real_KB

The meet-n-greet comes a couple months after KB recorded his dad receiving the tickets as a Father's Day gift, which was quite a moment in and of itself.

At the time, KB's Twitter video caught a bit of steam, and he later tagged Janet ... hoping to catch her attention. He wrote, "Thank you all so much for the love. My dad is excited that you all are excited for him. Follow me on Instagram @Real_KB and I’ll make sure to post the entire trip on my IGTV Hopefully @JanetJackson will see this!"

