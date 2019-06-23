Janet Jackson Michael's Legacy 'Will Continue'

Janet Jackson Breaks Her Silence, Says Michael's Legacy 'Will Continue'

Janet Jackson has broken her silence amid new allegations against her brother, Michael Jackson, in "Leaving Neverland" -- and her message is simple ... his rep will be just fine.

Michael's younger sister spoke with The Sunday Times, and addressed what she thought would happen to the King of Pop's legacy going forward ... saying, "It will continue." Janet went on to say that she still sees Michael's influence in the world today ... a reassuring sign.

Janet says, "I love it when I see kids emulating him, when adults still listen to his music. It just lets you know the impact that my family has had on the world." She added, "I hope I'm not sounding arrogant in any way -- I'm just stating what it is. It's really all God's doing, and I'm just thankful for that."

In the interview, Janet did not speak on Wade Robson and James Safechuck's specific allegations head-on ... but it's pretty clear where she stands on the issue. According to Billboard, Janet has been playing Michael's tunes during her concerts without hesitation.

She's also defended him in the past, specifically when Jordy Chandler accused Michael of sexual abuse in '93. At the time, Janet called it a money grab.

Other members of Michael's family have gone to bat for him in the wake of "Leaving Neverland," calling Wade and James' claims full-blown lies. His estate is even taking HBO to court for airing the explosive documentary ... saying the network violated a decades-old contract they signed with him back in the day, in which it agreed not to disparage MJ.

Janet's latest comments come just days ahead of Michael's 10-year death anniversary. TMZ broke the story ... MJ died on June 25, 2009. He was 50 years old.