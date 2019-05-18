Janet Jackson Rocks Vegas!!!

Janet Jackson Opens Residency in Las Vegas

Janet Jackson is loved in Las Vegas .... and that couldn't be clearer from the opening night of her residency.

Janet performed Friday night to a packed house at the Park Theater at the MGM. The show is part of her tour -- "Metamorphosis."

Her set list is awesome -- "Nasty," "Escapade," "Miss You Much," "Free Xone." "Throb," "All Nite (Don't Stop) You," "Trust A Try," "Rock With U," "When We Ooo," "That's the Way Love Goes," "I Get Lonely," "Any Time Any Place," "Would You Mind," "Moist, Someone to Call My Lover," "When I Think of You," "All For You," "If," "Rhythm Nation," "Made For Now," "Scream" and "Together Again."

Her residency is set for 15 days, but it sounds like she'll be adding an additional 3. One thing's a sure bet in Vegas ... Janet can sell out venues as much as she wants.