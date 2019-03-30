Darlene Love Says Keep Michael Jackson in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Darlene Love Keep MJ in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Darlene Love, one of the greatest singers EVER, thinks anyone who wants to yank Michael Jackson out of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame should have their head examined, "because music is music."

We got Love outside the Barclays Center Friday night, where Stevie Nicks became the first woman to ever be twice inducted. Darlene couldn't be happier and says it's a sign the days of the "Boy's Club" are over.

She also fangirled out over Janet Jackson, who was also inducted at the ceremony. We're guessing Janet was more than happy to have a word or two with Darlene.

In case you didn't know ... Darlene herself was inducted back in 2011. Her story is amazing ... from icon to maid, only to rise again.

As for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ... the honchos at the org say MJ's not going nowhere, saying the allegations made in the "Leaving Neverland" doc by Wade Robson and James Safechuck will have no bearing on Jackson's status.

Jackson was inducted into the HOF as a member of The Jackson 5 in 1997 and again as a solo artist in 2001.

BTW ... Janet did not perform at Friday night's ceremony -- possibly because of the fallout over "Leaving Neverland."