Stevie Nicks Harry Styles Was in 'NYSNC, Right??? Slip-Up On Her Big Night

Stevie Nicks Says Harry Styles Was in 'NSYNC At Rock and Roll HOF Induction

EXCLUSIVE

Stevie Nicks just got inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for a second time ... but that doesn't mean she's an expert on music history.

We got this funny video of Stevie after Friday night's induction ceremony at the Barclays Center in New York ... and she mistakenly refers to her good friend Harry Styles as a former member of 'NSYNC. Oops.

It was just a slip of the tongue though ... as the crowd laughs and groans, Stevie immediately recognizes her mistake. She jokes she's "never gonna live that one down" and finally gets it right ... Harry's in One Direction.

Making the innocent faux pas even funnier ... Harry was the one who introduced Stevie on stage earlier in the evening, listing off her accomplishments and calling her his idol.

It's okay, Stevie ... everyone makes mistakes. We still love you!!!