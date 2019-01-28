Harry Styles My Face is Fit to Be Tatted on Singer's Cheek

Harry Styles' Face Tattooed on Singer Kelsy Karter's Face

This is NOT what they mean by turn the other cheek -- but a New Zealand-born singer couldn't pass on getting Harry Styles all over her face.

Singer Kelsy Karter carved out some serious real estate on her cheek for an in-your-face tattoo of the former One Direction singer's pretty mug. The 26-year-old called it a birthday gift for Harry, who turns 25 on Friday. Thing is ... it's unclear if she actually knows Harry but one thing's for damn sure -- she's hell-bent on working with him.

The New Zealand singer -- who has dubbed herself the musical female version of Harry -- once reportedly said, "Mark my words: I'm getting a song on his album."

She's so obsessed with Harry, her first post on IG is a video of him performing onstage ... and she just released a song entitled, "Harry."

Kelsy got the ink work done in L.A. over the weekend and posted the results with the caption, "Mama, look what I made me do." An L.A. artist did her ink, but c'mon ... Harry's better looking than that!

Tongue in cheek? Maybe, but definitely ink on cheek.