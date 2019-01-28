Harry Styles' Face Tattooed on Singer Kelsy Karter's Face

This is NOT what they mean by turn the other cheek -- but a New Zealand-born singer couldn't pass on getting Harry Styles all over her face.
Singer Kelsy Karter carved out some serious real estate on her cheek for an in-your-face tattoo of the former One Direction singer's pretty mug. The 26-year-old called it a birthday gift for Harry, who turns 25 on Friday. Thing is ... it's unclear if she actually knows Harry but one thing's for damn sure -- she's hell-bent on working with him.
The New Zealand singer -- who has dubbed herself the musical female version of Harry -- once reportedly said, "Mark my words: I'm getting a song on his album."
She's so obsessed with Harry, her first post on IG is a video of him performing onstage ... and she just released a song entitled, "Harry."
Kelsy got the ink work done in L.A. over the weekend and posted the results with the caption, "Mama, look what I made me do." An L.A. artist did her ink, but c'mon ... Harry's better looking than that!
Tongue in cheek? Maybe, but definitely ink on cheek.