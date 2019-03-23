Barbra Streisand Michael Jackson Had 'Sexual Needs' Molestation Didn't Kill the Victims

Barbra Streisand, Michael Jackson's Child Molestation Fulfilled 'Sexual Needs'

Barbra Streisand believes Michael Jackson was a child molester, but she also believes his victims got a bonus and the sexual attacks didn't kill them ... this according to a new interview.

Streisand was interviewed by The Times in the UK, and shared some bizarre thoughts about MJ and the 2 accusers featured in "Leaving Neverland" -- Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

Streisand seemed sympathetic to Jackson, saying, "His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has."

She believes Robson and Safechuck were indeed molested by MJ, saying the HBO documentary was painful to watch.

That said, she went on to dismiss the horror of child molestation, saying, "You can say molested, but those children, as you heard them say [in the documentary] they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn't kill them."

Streisand wasn't done. She said, "I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents who would allow their children to sleep with him. Why would Michael need these little children dressed like him and in the shows and the dancing and the hats?"

Streisand says Jackson once asked her to do a duet, "I Just Can't Stop Loving You" ... but she turned him down.