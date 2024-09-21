Janet Jackson Claims Kamala Harris Isn't Black, Says Dad Actually White

Janet Jackson's pushing a conspiracy theory about Kamala Harris' race ... parroting claims Donald Trump made about the VP a couple months ago -- claiming she's not Black.

The music legend sat down for a chat with The Guardian, published late Friday, when the interviewer asked her about the upcoming election and how she felt about possibly having a Black woman in the White House.

In response, JJ replies that she heard KH isn't actually Black ... and, instead she's Indian -- a claim DJT made during a disastrous conversation at the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention in July.

When the interviewer tells Janet that Kamala's actually both Black and Indian, she takes it a step further .. adding, "Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white."

JJ goes on to say she thinks there will be mayhem no matter who ends up in the White House ... implying she doesn't imagine a peaceful transition of power for this election.

If you don't remember ... back in July, Trump told a group of journalists that Harris "turned Black" for political gain -- claiming she'd focused solely on her Indian heritage up to that point.

The comment caused controversy ... with many slamming the comment as ignorant -- while other celebs like Lil Pump backed Trump's claim.

Worth noting ... Harris' dad is a noted Jamaican-American economist and Harris identifies as Black -- it's unclear where Jackson heard the rumor her father is white.