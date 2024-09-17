J.D. Vance Under Fire For Curry and Fried Chicken Diss Aimed at Kamala Harris

J.D. Vance is catching heat for taking Laura Loomer's racist Kamala Harris diss to the next level ... adding fried chicken to the mix, along with a side of curry.

In a recent interview on NBC News' "Meet The Press," Vance tells Kristen Welker ... "Whether you're eating curry at your dinner table or fried chicken, things have gotten more expensive thanks to her policies."

Vance was being asked about Loomer's recent racist comments aimed at the Vice President ... namely, saying if Harris, whose mom was Indian American, got elected, the White House would "smell like curry."

Donald Trump's running mate begins his response by saying he makes a "mean chicken curry" and says he doesn't agree with what Loomer said about Harris, but says that's not the point.

Vance goes on to say Loomer is not running for President and Harris is the nominee ... and then mentions curry and fried chicken.

The issue for lots of folks ... Harris is also Black, and Vance's fried chicken comment comes off as racist.