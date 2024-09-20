Donald Trump Shares Fake Pic of Kamala Harris at a Diddy 'Freak Off' Party

Donald Trump has been caught sharing his own bit of "fake news" again ... reposting a doctored image of Kamala Harris, implying she attended one of Diddy's alleged "Freak Off" parties.

The Republican nominee took to his social media site, Truth Social, this week, where he reposted a photo shared by a user ... which showed the Vice President posing next to "Diddy" and another woman.

In the wake of Diddy's arrest and indictment, the original poster speculated the Democratic presidential nominee may've attended one of the rapper's alleged Freak Offs -- which prosecutors have described as drug-fueled, days-long sex parties.

However, the image Trump ReTruthed to his more than 7 million followers was clearly doctored. The real original photo -- which actually featured Harris posing with her ex Montel Williams and his daughter Ashley at the 8th Annual Race to Erase Multiple Sclerosis in 2001 -- later surfaced on X.

Looking at the photos side by side, it's clear someone slapped Diddy's face over Williams' ... an attempt to connect the VP to the disgraced rap mogul.

This isn't the first time the photo of Harris and Montel has been used against the Vice President. Prior to this fake image, MAGA supporters pushed out the red carpet pic as evidence that Harris used celebrities for clout.

Williams has defended his former girlfriend in the past. Back in 2019, when Harris first ran for the Oval Office, Williams took to X and confirmed he and the former senator "briefly dated."

.@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate? https://t.co/UQjkP2m5jr — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) August 7, 2019 @Montel_Williams

He continued ... "So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?"

Trump has attacked Harris with allegations about her personal life at other points during the campaign. In August, the former prez shared a video that suggested Harris performed oral sex for political power ... all set to an Alanis Morissette parody song.