Amber Rose Doubles Down on Trump's Claims Haitians Are Eating Pets in Ohio

Play video content BACKGRID

Amber Rose is doubling down on Donald Trump's pet-eating conspiracy ... she says Haitian immigrants are absolutely eating people's cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio.

Photogs got Amber at LAX on Thursday and asked her about Trump pushing the conspiracy at the debate and on the campaign trail, even though officials in Ohio say it's nonsense.

Play video content ABC

Amber says she's seen videos on social media of people claiming their pets were taken and eaten by Haitian immigrants in Ohio, so Trump's claims must be true ... at least in her eyes.

As we've reported ... Springfield's Mayor says pet-eating isn't an issue with Haitian immigrants there, and Ohio wildlife officials say a viral image of a man holding geese isn't the conspiracy Trump says it is.

Play video content FOX

Amber's not having it though ... and she's going one step further, saying cats and dogs are a staple on menus in some Haitian families.

Lots of folks think Trump's conspiracy is steeped in racism, but Amber says bluntly ... "That is not racist when something is true and people are saying it online."